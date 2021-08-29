Fighters React To Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze At UFC Vegas 35

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze brought a slugfest in their fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 35 event on Saturday night (August 28, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, both guys had a feeling out process in the first round. Lots of leg kicks before Giga landed a sweet back spinning kick to the body before clipping him with a right hand.
In this same round, Giga caught him with a nice right hand that had Barboza backing up. Barboza was working the body with strikes as Giga started to slow down. It all came to an end in the third round when Giga stunned him with strikes. Giga went for a choke, but Barboza got out of it. Barboza stood up and was dropped. The referee called it off.
This was an important contest for both guys. Barboza entered this fight after snapping a three-fight losing streak to the likes of Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, and Dan Ige. Chikadze was on a eight-fight winning streak heading into this bout including decision wins over Irwin Rivera and Omar Morales.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC Vegas 35 Results: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze, Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez
