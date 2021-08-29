Fighters React To Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze At UFC Vegas 35

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 35 event on Saturday night (August 28, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, both guys had a feeling out process in the first round. Lots of leg kicks before Giga landed a sweet back spinning kick to the body before clipping him with a right hand.

In this same round, Giga caught him with a nice right hand that had Barboza backing up. Barboza was working the body with strikes as Giga started to slow down. It all came to an end in the third round when Giga stunned him with strikes. Giga went for a choke, but Barboza got out of it. Barboza stood up and was dropped. The referee called it off.

This was an important contest for both guys. Barboza entered this fight after snapping a three-fight losing streak to the likes of Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, and Dan Ige. Chikadze was on a eight-fight winning streak heading into this bout including decision wins over Irwin Rivera and Omar Morales.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Cool main event… can’t wait to fight.. #UFCVegas35 — Billy Q (@BillyQMMA) August 29, 2021

Very impressive performance by giga — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) August 29, 2021

Giga is very good. Despite what the majority of his combined opponents record is — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) August 29, 2021

That fight was CHILLS! Strikers like that keep you on the edge of your seat waiting for the finishing shot! Giga is your winner tonight! HUGE for Georgia!! 🇬🇪 #UFCVegas35 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 29, 2021

Well done Giga, I thought he was slowing down in round two…guess not!! 🤣 #UFCVegas35 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) August 29, 2021

Respect to Chikadze he earned that one. Super impressive #UFCVegas35 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 29, 2021

Wow 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 29, 2021

the precision and aggressiveness of chikadze #ufcvegas35 — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) August 29, 2021

Wow @giga_chikadze is a monster wow 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 29, 2021

Wow! — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) August 29, 2021

Giga talked and then he walked — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 29, 2021

