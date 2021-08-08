Fighters React To Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz At UFC 265

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz delivered in the co-main event.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 265 event on Saturday night (August 7, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

As seen in the fight, these two fighters had a different pace. Munoz was loading up on shots with kicks and strikes. Aldo was keeping his shots tight and selective, but when he did throw, he landed.

Munoz tried to change things up in the second round by doing more leg kicks, but Aldo kept catching him with combos. Aldo’s jab was also a positive for him in between working the body. Munoz tried to mount a comeback in the third round but Aldo was just too much. A close fight ended with Aldo getting the decision win.

This was an important contest for both guys. Aldo entered this fight with a 3-5 record in his previous eight bouts. He was coming off a win over Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 17 in December 2020. On the flip side, Munhoz had gone 8-3 in his last 11 fights and 4-2 in his last six fights.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Someone gave aldo a smelling salt — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 8, 2021

This is what two dope fighters do – they are violent towards each other #ufc265 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 8, 2021

Getting to watch one of my favorite fighters fight 🥲 #UFC265 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) August 8, 2021

Aldo vs sandhagen take my money now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 8, 2021

Jose Aldo is one of the all time greats of MMA. — Benito Lopez (@Savage_530) August 8, 2021

135 aldo beats 155 mcgregor — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 8, 2021

Jose Aldo is probably my favorite fighters to watch of all time . Prime Aldo was something “different” !!! #StillGotIt #UFC265 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 8, 2021

Good fight fellas!! 👏🏼👏🏼 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 8, 2021

Aldo is such a legend #ufc265 — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) August 8, 2021

Congratulations to the legend @josealdojunior Good fight — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) August 8, 2021

