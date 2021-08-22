Fighters React To Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier At UFC Vegas 34

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier delivered in the main event slot of this show.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 34 event on Saturday night August 21 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, it was close, and that was expected from two technical fighters. They exchanged throughout it with Kelvin seemingly having more space to get in and out without being tagged as much as Jared did. Jared was loading up on his strikes while Kevlin was throwing in volume. Kevlin tagged him in the middle of the second round. In the third round, Jared dropped him with a head kick. Kevlin got right back to his feet and clinched with him up against the fence. What a chin on Kelvin. In the fourth and fifth rounds they continued to see them exchange with Jared being the more aggressive and seemingly had the lead. Kevlin scored a takedown in the fifth round. The judges gave the win to Jared Cannonier by decision.

This was an important contest for both guys. Gastelum was on a one-fight losing streak heading into this fight as he dropped a decision loss to former UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker at the April 2021 Fight Night event. On the flip side, Cannonier was coming off a decision loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 254 after he scored a second round TKO win over Jack Hermansson at the UFC Copenhagen event

Great main event Jared showed he can go 5 rounds and kelvin proved that he’s still a top contender in the division and can beat anyone on the right night — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 22, 2021

Shows what I know. They’ve been buzzing for 25 minutes. Good fight main event #UFCVegas34 Canonnier for the decision, gotta make a bottle GN — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 22, 2021

🍿🍿🍿 FREESTYLEBENDER 📺 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 22, 2021

Gastlem is so tough — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 22, 2021

1-1 in my book. Gastelum combinations have such a good tempo while he's delivering them #UFCVegas34 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) August 22, 2021

KG has taken the shots well from Cannonier but man, does he look sharp tonight. Great footwork, that JC hasn’t been able to really figure out. I picked JC to win but KG proving me wrong! #UFCVegas34 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 22, 2021

At this pace it can’t go 25 minutes — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 22, 2021

Almost forgot this is 5 rounds Lfg 🔥 #UFCVegas34 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 22, 2021

That’s like not bringing your gun to a gun fight — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) August 22, 2021

