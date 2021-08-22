Fighters React To Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier At UFC Vegas 34

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier delivered in the main event slot of this show.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 34 event on Saturday night August 21 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, it was close, and that was expected from two technical fighters. They exchanged throughout it with Kelvin seemingly having more space to get in and out without being tagged as much as Jared did. Jared was loading up on his strikes while Kevlin was throwing in volume. Kevlin tagged him in the middle of the second round. In the third round, Jared dropped him with a head kick. Kevlin got right back to his feet and clinched with him up against the fence. What a chin on Kelvin. In the fourth and fifth rounds they continued to see them exchange with Jared being the more aggressive and seemingly had the lead. Kevlin scored a takedown in the fifth round. The judges gave the win to Jared Cannonier by decision.
This was an important contest for both guys. Gastelum was on a one-fight losing streak heading into this fight as he dropped a decision loss to former UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker at the April 2021 Fight Night event. On the flip side, Cannonier was coming off a decision loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 254 after he scored a second round TKO win over Jack Hermansson at the UFC Copenhagen event
