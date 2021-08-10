Former UFC Middleweight Jacare Souza Announces Retirement

Jacare Souza is walking away from MMA competition.

Souza told Combate that he’s done trading leather inside the cage. He walks away with a pro MMA record of 26-10, 1 NC. Jacare competed under the Bellator and Strikeforce banners. He was able to capture the Strikeforce Middleweight Title.

Here’s what Jacare told Combate regarding his decision.

“I’ve fought a lot, I retired from jiu-jitsu very early, I think I’ve fought a lot of MMA and I don’t intend to fight again. It’s really over. I’m retiring from MMA, and I’m returning to the sport that I made history, the sport that I really like.

“I’m going back to training and, who knows, I’ll go back to competing [in jiu-jitsu]. I’m challenge-driven, and jiu-jitsu for me is becoming a challenge because it’s very evolved, there’s a lot of new stuff. It’s beautiful to see.”

Souza ends his career on a four-fight losing streak. He hadn’t emerged victorious since November 2018 when he knocked out Chris Weidman. His last bout took place back in May 2021. He was submitted by André Muniz. This was the last fight on Jacare’s UFC deal and the organization opted not to re-sign him.

In the fight with Muniz, Jacare suffered a fractured right humerus. He underwent successful surgery but at the age of 41 and having been involved in almost 40 pro MMA bouts, Souza has had enough.

Souza is a decorated BJJ practitioner. If he decides to continue to compete in BJJ tournaments, he’s likely to be competitive. After all, he’s had first-place finishes in ADCC.

Do you think Jacare Souza made the right decision to retire from MMA?