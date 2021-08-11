Francis Ngannou Coach: We Have Our Hands Full With Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou‘s coach Eric Nicksick is expecting a difficult challenge from Ciryl Gane when the Frenchman will inevitably fight Ngannou to unify the heavyweight belts.

Gane (10-0) easily dispatched Derrick Lewis this past weekend at UFC 265 with a third-round TKO to become the new interim UFC heavyweight champion of the world. This puts Gane in line to challenge Ngannou for the undisputed title in order to unify the two belts.

One man that was a close observer of the action last weekend was head coach of Xtreme Couture, Eric Nicksic, who said that he was impressed with Gane’s performance which only made Ngannou’s team take the Frenchman as seriously as possible. The coach revealed that UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou has a certain intensity about his upcoming clash with Gane.

“I wouldn’t say he feels disrespected – I don’t want to put words in another man’s mouth – but there’s definitely an edginess about him like, ‘I’m going to prove these guys wrong,’” Nicksick told MMA Junkie Radio. “I don’t know what there is to prove or what he has to do. He’s the heavyweight champion of the world. Gane looked great this past weekend. I know we have our hands full, but in my mind that title is always going to run through us, and it’s ours to defend.”

The team understands that it’s going to be hand Gane the first loss on his perfect undefeated record but are willing to do everything in their power to defend the belt when the time comes.

Who do you see winning between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane?