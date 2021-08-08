Francis Ngannou Reacts To Ciryl Gane’s Interim HW Title Win At UFC 265

It should come as no surprise that Francis Ngannou was among those watching the UFC 265 main event very intently.

At UFC 265, Ciryl Gane cemented himself as Francis Ngannou’s first heavyweight title defense when he defeated Derrick Lewis via third-round TKO. That win has effectively set the stage for a France vs. France battle when Gane challenges Ngannou at a future date. And if there were any doubt, Ngannou shushed them with his post-fight tweet.

Impressive performance from Gane !

He's now a legit contender.

See you soon boy. When you know you know. #ufc265 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 8, 2021

With Francis Ngannou summoning the spirit of Yoel Romero, there’s now no turning away the forward momentum of this inevitable heavyweight clash.

There’s also no denying the accuracy of Ngannou’s post-fight analysis. As the stats suggest, “Bon Gamin” delivered a sensational, one-sided performance over “The Black Beast” in his first pay-per-view main event.

According to the official statistics, Gane outstruck Lewis 98 to 16 in significant strikes before ultimately putting The Black Beast down in the third round. Gane was able to rise to the occasion and above the jeering audience to prove that he is more than ready for the biggest of stages.

Time will tell if this five-star performance in this interim title fight can be outdone when he vies for the official heavyweight title against “The Predator” in the near future.

When word comes down on how “soon” Francis Ngannou will see Ciryl Gane in the Octagon, we’ll bring you the scoop right here on MMANews.com!