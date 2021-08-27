Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera Booked For UFC 268

A bantamweight scrap between Frankie Edgar and Marlon Vera has been added to the UFC 268 card.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has reported that “The Answer” vs. “Chito” is on for Nov. 6. Here’s his Tweet revealing the news.

Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) will return to MSG for the first time since 2016. Edgar vs. Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) has been agreed to for 11/6 in New York, per sources. pic.twitter.com/tRfYJtReWz — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 27, 2021

Edgar hasn’t had the best of luck inside the Octagon as of late. He’s gone 1-3 in his last four outings. He was stopped in two of those losses. His most recent outing took place back in February. He was knocked out by a flying knee from Cory Sandhagen in 28 seconds.

Vera was last seen in action back in June. He defeated Davey Grant via unanimous decision. It was a nice bounce-back win for “Chito,” who had suffered a loss to Jose Aldo in the bout prior.

UFC 268 is expected to take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event will feature a welterweight title rematch between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. A lightweight scrap between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler could be taking place on the card as well, although some concerns have been raised of New York’s proof of vaccine requirements.