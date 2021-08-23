Garbrandt Threatens To “YouTube His Nuts” Onto Outspoken Coach

Cody Garbrandt has responded back to Deiveson Figueiredo‘s manager, Wallid Ismael, with an impassioned response after some harsh words from Ismael about the former champion.

Through his social media, Figueiredo’s manager, Ismael recently came out criticizing Garbrandt for losing four in his last five fights whilst insisting that Figueiredo should fight Moreno next in a potential trilogy bout. “No Love” caught wind of this and responded back furiously, referencing back to their original bout agreement which fell apart and saying that Figueiredo was the one who got hurt, implying that it was the latter who pulled out.

Sounds like you have peanut butter stuck at the roof of your mouth when you speak, also I asked to fight your boy in my debut since it was already supposed to be scheduled and I got back that he was hurt. I’m going to YouTube my nuts on on your big ass forehead https://t.co/nH8IdXi0TY — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 22, 2021

Garbrandt is set to face Kai Kara-France in his 125-pound flyweight debut after making the decision to move down from the bantamweight division. A win against a top contender in Kara-France may grant the Ohioan the title shot against current UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, given the big name that he is and the fact that he was originally slated to face Figueiredo in a title fight at UFC 255 last November when the Brazilian was champion.

