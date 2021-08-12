Mousasi Is 100 Percent Certain Paul Fight Won’t Go Woodley’s Way

Bellator Middleweight Champion Gegard Mousasi isn’t sold on Tyron Woodley‘s chances against Jake Paul.

On Aug. 29, Paul and Woodley will collide inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be an eight-round cruiserweight pro boxing match. It’ll be Woodley’s first pro boxing match and Paul’s third.

There is some history between Paul and Woodley. Backstage preparing for his bout with Ben Askren, Paul was confronted by Woodley. The two sides exchanged words. Paul went on to score a first-round TKO finish over Askren, who is Woodley’s longtime friend and training partner.

During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s What The Heck Show, Mousasi made it clear that he doesn’t think Woodley walks out of the Paul fight with a win.

“To be honest, no. You know, Tyron Woodley is 40, he has lost all of his [recent] fights. They chose him because he’s a short guy, he’s not a boxer. I don’t know why people think he can box. Who said Tyron Woodley is a boxer?

“He has one right hand with a small glove. One-hundred percent, it’s not going to go well for him. But it’s going to make money and I wish him well, and I don’t have anything against Tyron Woodley. But let’s be honest, they didn’t choose him because he’s going [win]. Jake Paul chose him because he thinks he’s beatable.

“Nothing against Tyron Woodley.”

Mousasi has a title defense coming up. He will put his Bellator gold on the line against John Salter in the main event of Bellator 264 this Friday night.