Georges St-Pierre Open To Competing Again, Just Not For The UFC

Georges St-Pierre could be set for his long-awaited return to combat sports, but, surprisingly, not inside the Octagon.

Ever since his retirement back in 2017—after successfully becoming the middleweight champion with a submission win over Michael Bisping—rumors of GSP coming back have grown stronger with each passing year, but it seems the now 40-year-old has ruled out any potential return to the UFC.

As reported by Daily Mail, Georges St-Pierre still has his competitive edge and remains interested in competing again, but this time, in the form of novelty matches for charity.

Unless it is an exhibition match for charity, Georges St-Pierre tells @robinblackmma that his days of fighting professionally "are over." pic.twitter.com/rDQP8d7U0o — Haymakers (@haymakerstv) August 9, 2021

While talking to Haymakerstv, St-Pierre confirmed that his time competing to prove he’s the best in the world is over, and at his age, with his prime years long behind him, it might be the right thing to do in order to protect his legacy in MMA.

“I’m telling you I’m not going to fight again to prove that I’m the strongest man in the world, this part of my life is over because I believe my best years are behind me,” St-Pierre said.

Sharing the ideas for his future, GSP opened up a world of possibilities when he directed his focus to exhibition bouts and any other form of martial arts high on his list.

“However, for a charity, for a fun competition as a novelty fight, I might compete again, whether if it’s in boxing, grappling, or whatever, I might be interested,” St-Pierre said. “Because I’m a competitor inside of me, and to do it for fun, something that will maybe not affect my legacy because it’s for a different reason, I could do it.”

Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Georges St-Pierre is thought to be the greatest welterweight of all time, and, arguably one of the best fighters to ever step foot inside the Octagon, and while the door is seemingly closed for his UFC return, the Canadian’s 20-2 record (26-2 overall) with the company will forever live on in memory.

Despite his assurance, do you think GSP will compete in the UFC in the future?