Gina Carano Booked For First Major Role Since The Mandalorian

Gina Carano has nabbed her first major role since being dropped from The Mandalorian.

Carano, one of the pioneers for women’s MMA, hasn’t been shy about her beliefs. Her controversial social media posts led to her being axed from Disney’s The Mandalorian. The good news for Carano, who portrayed Cara Dune, is that she has snagged a big role for an upcoming film.

Deadline reports that Carano will star in an untitled movie scripted by Eric Red. Red is known for his work on The Hitcher and Near Dark. The film will be based on Red’s novel, White Knuckle.

Carano will play the role of a woman who has been traumatized. She links up with a trucker to hunt down a known serial killer. The Daily Wire is helping develop this project. Filming is set to begin in October. Montana, Utah, and Tennessee will be the film locations.

Speaking to Deadline, Carano expressed her excitement about getting the project off the ground.

“I’m completely ignited to be creating this thriller with The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend. I feel I am exactly where I want and need to be at this moment in my life; it feels as if I have wings.”

When Carano was let go from The Mandalorian, some blamed Disney for being biased and axing her simply due to differing political beliefs. Disney CEO, Bob Chapak, denied this during a shareholders meeting.

“I don’t really see Disney as characterizing itself as left-leaning or right-leaning, yet as standing for values — values that are universal,” Chapek said. “Values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity and values of inclusion.

“And we seek to have not only, how we operate but the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world that we live in,” Chapek added.

In response to losing her role in The Mandalorian, Carano has aligned herself with The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend.