GSP On McGregor: “It Seems Like Dustin Has His Number”

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St. Pierre says Conor McGregor should avoid a fourth bout with Dustin Poirier, advising the Irishman to fight “someone else that has a different style.”

GSP is the latest of a multitude of MMA figures to either offer advice or castigate McGregor since he lost to Dustin Poirier for a second time in July. “The Notorious” has been criticised not only for his recent performances inside the octagon, but for his antics outside of it.

It seems almost half of the UFC’s broadcasting team have piled onto McGregor in recent weeks. Conor has copped criticism and engaged in a war of words with UFC commentators Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. And this week, UFC light heavyweight and analyst Anthony Smith lashed McGregor for his controversial trash talk, saying he’s gone “way too far.”

Even Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has gotten in on the action, saying that he’d like to “slap some sense into Conor McGregor” and advising the Forbes highest-paid athlete to “chill out on beating up old men and sh*t like that.”

Georges St. Pierre Reveals Who Conor McGregor Should Fight Next

Going by the unhinged manner in which “The Notorious” typically responds to unsolicited advice, GSP is perhaps poking the bear with his latest critique of McGregor.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, the former UFC two-weight division champ reflected on McGregor’s recent defeat to Poirier and advised the Irishman to perhaps fight Nate Diaz next.

“He start off the [Poirier] fight very well, but then after you could see that Poirier was getting over him … and I think if he comes back, if I’m Conor McGregor—or maybe not Conor, because he’s a very proud fighter—if I’m his manager, I don’t want my client to come back to fight the same guy again for the fourth time, because now it seems like Dustin has his number. He need to, perhaps, take another fight, maybe … I’m talking not as a fan, I’m talking as Conor McGregor.

“I think he should come back and maybe fight Nate Diaz or someone else that has a different style than Dustin Poirier, because styles make fights and sometimes I have the feeling that now Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now, and Conor been out for a long time … he needs to get back in there to spend more time in the octagon in order to find his own self, the way he moves and his ability, it seems like he might have lost some of his ability because of his inactivity,” said St. Pierre.

What do you think? Should Conor McGregor fight Nate Diaz next—or someone else?