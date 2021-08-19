‘Hero’ Brendan Schaub Saves Four Children From Deadly Car Crash

Former-UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has detailed the moment he helped save a family of children caught in a fatal car crash.

On August 12, an unknowing Schaub sprung to action with the lives of four children hanging in the balance. Allegedly, the 38-year-old and another gentleman were the first on the scene and successfully aided in dragging the desperate kids to safety.

In a recent episode of his The Fighter and the Kid podcast, Brendan Schaub opened up on the fateful night.

Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

To begin, Schaub explained how he first spotted the children in distress and shared the chilling conversation he exchanged with the eldest sibling.

“The car’s all f*****g mangled, and there’s one other guy there who’s on the scene, maybe it’s the truck driver, I’m not sure, but me and him are the first ones on the scene… There’s two kids and there’s a bigger kid and he keeps going: I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die, and I go: You’re not going to die, buddy, you’re not going to die.” Schaub said.

Continuing the story, Schaub explains how he eventually rescued the four from the car.

“I tell the guy back up, so I grab the door but it’s mangled from the crash, so it’s intertwined with the car… So I break the window, we break some of the window out. It’s already broke, I’m not like f*****g Captain America. So I’m pulling all the shattered glass and I take the kid through [the window].”

Schaub then depicted an eerie moment he shared with one of the younger siblings while pulling him from the car.

“I look and in the front is a lady who passed away, brain matter everywhere, blood everywhere, and the kid’s going mama, mama,” Shaub explained. “And I go, Bubba, look at me, don’t look over there. He was so young, it would have completely f****d him up. I go, Look at me, don’t look over there, look at me.”

Brendan Schaub later said he saw a man running away from the crash. The man was later identified as the father, who disturbingly drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to kill his 26-year-old girlfriend and the four children.

The man has been charged with murder, attempted murder, child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest. (According to Yahoo! Sports)

A GoFundMe has been set up in order to pay for the funeral of the late mother. Brendan Schaub insists he’s going to offer his help for both the funeral and the children.