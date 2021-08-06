Hill: Old Teammates Confirmed Torres Was Kicked Out Of Gym For Doping

Angela Hill has sparked quite the rumor on Tecia Torres.

Hill and Torres are set to share the Octagon a second time this Saturday night (Aug. 7). Back in June 2015, Torres scored a unanimous decision victory over Hill. Six years later, they will collide again on the main card of UFC 265.

Torres made it clear during the pre-fight press conference that she is none too pleased with Hill’s comments about losing their first bout in the pre-USADA era.

“The whole scared thing I get but you talking pre-USADA I beat you? That’s some bullsh*t right there.”

Hill later said that former teammates of Torres said that she was kicked out of a gym for using PEDs.

“I’ve heard old teammates of yours confirm that you were doping, that’s why they kicked you out of the gym. But that was a long time ago.”

Torres fired back, vehemently denying that she’s ever been kicked out of a gym.

“I’ve never been kicked out of any gym so I don’t know what you’re talking about. No, there’s no long time ago.”

Torres is looking to extend her winning streak to three. Her last two victories were much-needed as she suffered a four-fight skid.

Hill has gone 1-2 in her last three outings. The two losses were via split decision. In her most recent outing, Hill defeated Ashley Yoder via unanimous decision.

UFC 265 will be headlined by an interim UFC Heavyweight Title clash between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. The action will be held inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.