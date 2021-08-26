Holland Confused By Fighter Pay Issue: Do Your Job & You’ll Get Paid

Kevin Holland is questioning why some fighters have been complaining about their pay in the UFC.

Holland has been making a name for himself in the UFC. While he’s lost his last two fights, Holland has become someone that the UFC can depend on when a fight card needs to be filled. He was riding a five-fight winning streak before running into Derek Brunson and then Marvin Vettori.

Holland appeared on MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour and said that the recipe to higher paydays in the UFC is simple.

“I make good money in the UFC. I don’t know what Paige VanZant’s money was, but it’s like, some of these people talking about they don’t get paid this much money in the UFC, they don’t get paid that much money in the UFC, either A, they need to fight more or B, they need to get a better manager. I make good money. I’m very, very happy. My son’s happy, my mom’s happy, my stepdad’s happy, my daddy’s happy, my grandma’s happy, my whole family’s happy. So I don’t know what they’re complaining about…Do your job and you will be more than paid.”

Holland admits that he has been able to hold steady thanks to accepting fights constantly within short time periods. He also revealed that he has signed a new contract with the UFC.

Paige VanZant has claimed that she made more money promoting products on Instagram than fighting under the UFC banner. Holland was asked if this is a viable option for fighters and he responded with the following.

“Promote yourself right, you can make a pretty decent amount of money on Instagram or you can get just a lot of free things on Instagram. It’s all about social media. Social media’s very important. And I think a lot of fighters don’t understand that the roles in fighting is so important (in) every different way that you have to cover them all. The more you can cover, the bigger and the better you can become.”

Holland is set for his third bout of 2021. He will meet Kyle Daukaus at a UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 2.