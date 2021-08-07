Is Colby Covington Worried About The EPO He Claims Usman Takes?

Despite claiming that UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is the “CEO of EPO,” Colby Covington isn’t worried about facing him.

With their rivalry as heated as ever, the two 170-pound stars are set to rematch later this year. Covington’s first attempt at taking Usman’s gold came at UFC 245 in December 2019. After a competitive four rounds, the champion secured a fifth-round stoppage victory. But like Irish superstar Conor McGregor did, Covington has since suggested Usman’s success is down to performance-enhancing drugs.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

But despite accusing “The Nigerian Nightmare” of using PEDs throughout his entire career, Covington isn’t worried about facing someone he feels has an illegal advantage.

During an appearance on Submission Radio, “Chaos” suggested Usman has been using EPO since his collegiate wrestling days, something he says his former teammates can verify.

“He is the CEO of EPO. I’ve heard first hand from some people that he trained with. Some people that I might’ve went to college and wrestled with, they said the same thing. They can verify it, that he has done EPO, and he’s injected it in his ass. So he’s the CEO of EPO. He’s Marty Juiceman.”

Covington added that having felt Usman’s alleged drug usage at UFC 245, he knows what to expect and how to deal with it. Despite insisting that the 34-year-old will get away with doing it for their rematch, when asked if he was concerned, the former interim champ appeared unbothered.

“No, because I felt it before. I know what it (brings) to the table. I know he’s gonna be doing it. There’s ways to get around the test. They’re not blood testing. They’re doing a piss test here and there. They’re not gonna blood-test him. They’re gonna let him get away with it.”

THE REMATCH! @USMAN84kg vs @ColbyCovMMA 2 will take place Saturday, November 6th at #UFC268! The first fight was one of the best scraps ever. Who wins the rematch?! 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/1TNlqKZeNZ — Needing Art? (@needingart) August 5, 2021

Even with his hefty accusations, Covington is still as keen as ever to enter the Octagon with Usman again. After months of back and forth, “Chaos” will finally get his second chance to dethrone the dominant welterweight champion in the UFC 268 main event in November.

Elsewhere, on what looks set to be one of the best cards of 2021, former title challengers Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje are expected to come to blows in a blockbuster battle of lightweight contenders. Also, following Sean Strickland’s dominant victory over Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Vegas 33, “Tarzan” is expected to welcome former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold back to action on the card.

