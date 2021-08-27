Jake Paul Admits To Overlooking Woodley, “This Is An Easy Sport”

Jake Paul isn’t sticking with the status quo of many other fighters and says he is indeed overlooking Tyron Woodley.

Paul and Woodley will be sharing the ring this Sunday night (Aug. 29). There is some bad blood going into this one. During the pre-fight press conference, Paul’s team got into a verbal spat with members of Woodley’s family.

Before that argument took place, Paul told reporters that he’s actually overlooking Woodley because he feels the victory is well in hand.

“I am overlooking Tyron Woodley. Most people sit up here like Fury and he’s like, ‘Oh, I have a tough opponent.’ No, when I know what’s gonna happen, when I’m confident in my skill, I’m already thinking about the next opponent… When you know what’s gonna happen, when you’re confident in your preparation, it’s easy. This is an easy sport.”

Paul has pro boxing experience, which is something Woodley does not have. With that said, Woodley’s combat sports experience far surpasses Paul’s. Time will tell whether or not years of MMA training will be enough to defeat Paul in a boxing match.

As it stands now, Jake Paul is a -190 betting favorite over Tyron Woodley, who sits as the +148 underdog according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

So far, Paul is 3-0 as a pro boxer. He’s beaten former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

As for Woodley, he hasn’t competed since March. He was submitted by Vicente Luque in his final bout under the UFC banner.