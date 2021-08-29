Paul & Woodley Fight Won’t Be Subject To Fight-Night Drug Test

Both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will not have to undergo fight-night drug tests when they clash tonight.

The long-awaited showdown between YouTuber, Jake Paul, and MMA veteran, Tyron Woodley, takes place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio later today when fans will finally get the answers to all of their questions.

With the tension rising, Paul and Woodley sat down alongside Ariel Helwani for over 35-minutes in an intense face-to-face interview. A lot was discussed, but one subject that continued to surface was PED usage.

Despite claiming that both himself and Tyron Woodley would be drug tested come fight night, MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn confirmed that would not be the case.

The Ohio State Athletic Commission head tells me Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will NOT be subjected to fight night drug tests.



Only athletes to be tested on the card are those competing in title bouts. #PaulWoodley — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) August 28, 2021

According to Bohn, The Ohio State Athletic Commission is exclusively testing the athletes competing in title bouts on August 29, leaving both Paul and Woodley free from tests on the night.

“Those little bumps on your face alarm me. You wouldn’t happen to be taking PEDs, are you?” Woodley said during his face-to-face with Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Surprisingly, Tyron Woodley hasn’t been the only one to call out Jake and his team for taking illegal substances. Earlier this month, the renowned head coach of Tristar Gym, MMA coach Firas Zahabi was convinced that the 24-year-old will be using performance-enhancing drugs leading into his fourth professional boxing match with “The Chosen One.”

Considering the fighters are not being drug tested, do you believe Jake Paul is taking PEDs?