Jake Paul Challenges “Hoe” Jorge Masvidal After Heated Exchange

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal butted heads Wednesday night, and Paul would love to settle their differences inside the boxing ring.

This Sunday night, Jake Paul will face former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in an eight-round boxing match. At present, Paul is situated as roughly a 2-to-1 favorite, but Masvidal isn’t at all sold on those odds. In fact, he’s predicted Woodley will “kill” Paul when the two fight on Sunday.

These words carried a little extra weight coming from Masvidal since he has personally worked out with Paul in the past to help him prepare for his fight against Ben Askren earlier this year. Since making the prediction, “Gamebred” has continued to double down on it, scoffing at the notion that Paul would be able to hold his own against a proven veteran of the fight game like Woodley.

Well aware of Masvidal’s prediction, Jake Paul had some strong words for his short-lived acquaintance (h/t MMA Junkie).

“I wasn’t surprised by Masvidal,” Paul told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at Wednesday’s open workouts. “He has the same manager as Woodley and the guy’s kind of an airhead. Let’s be honest. Masvidal’s not smart. Does anyone here listen to a Masvidal interview and go, ‘Oh wow, that guy’s intellectual. He’s a smart guy. The way he talks, he’s very well-spoken.’ He’s a street fighter gangster who got knocked the f*ck out in his last fight, so maybe he’s losing a couple brain cells.”

“If you want to switch up – at one moment he’s my friend – he’s saying, ‘Let’s train, let’s do a video together. You come to my bakery down the street I want to do a thing with you,” Paul said. “Then, oh, snap, all of a sudden he wants to switch up. That’s now how I was raised. Not here in Ohio. If you want me to be your friend, I’m your friend. If he wants to switch up, hoes will be hoes.”

Jorge Masvidal quickly became aware of Paul’s remarks about him and took to Twitter to respond.

I guess this means you’ll stop hitting me up now on social media to hang out and train. Don’t worry about me you got a handful of problems coming your way #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 26, 2021

Jake Paul would then respond to the above tweet with a direct challenge issued to Masvidal along with a disrespectful meme of the Miamian to boot.

You played yourself. It’s super necessary you get your boss Dana to give you permission to get in the ring with me since you supposed to be nice with your “hands” https://t.co/nWup8UT1nQ pic.twitter.com/1ZerG8oaaH — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 26, 2021

As both the tweet and meme suggest, Masvidal is currently under contract with the UFC and thus would need to be granted permission to pursue a fight elsewhere. Dana White has made it clear on multiple occasions that he refuses to do any business with Paul, so don’t expect to see a Paul vs. Masvidal marquee anytime soon, if ever.

Who do you think would win a boxing match between Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal?