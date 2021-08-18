Jake Paul: Conor McGregor Is The Most Underpaid Fighter In History

Jake Paul has made quite the claim concerning Conor McGregor‘s pay.

It’s no secret that McGregor is the biggest star in MMA. He has brought in record PPV and live gate numbers for the UFC. He is also the highest-paid fighter under the UFC banner, but Paul says it isn’t nearly enough.

Taking to his Twitter account, Paul claimed that McGregor is the most underpaid fighter of all time.

I partnered with @stephenespinoza bc he created the biggest PPVs in history & made sure fighters got majority of the revenue..not 10% like UFC does. McGregor is the most underpaid fighter in history (what he gets paid to fight versus the value he has brought to UFC, ESPN and MMA) https://t.co/tPb1wlyYQz — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 14, 2021

“I partnered with Stephen Espinoza because he created the biggest PPVs in history & made sure fighters got majority of the revenue..not 10% like UFC does. [Conor] McGregor is the most underpaid fighter in history (what he gets paid to fight versus the value he has brought to UFC, ESPN and MMA).”

Paul has been outspoken about fighter pay in MMA. The YouTube personality told reporters that he isn’t trying to be a hero by speaking out but he feels someone had to talk about it publicly.

“I’m not a spokesperson, I’m not trying to be but who else is? When has anyone ever talked about fighter pay and made it this big of a point? I guess I’m that person now but it’s just something I’m passionate about. I’m not trying to be a hero or anything like that but when something doesn’t make sense to me I’m gonna call it out.”

Paul has been diving into the world of boxing. He’s carved out a niche for himself and he’s currently 3-0 as a pro boxer. He will meet former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on Aug. 29.

Paul hasn’t been shy in expressing his interest in a future showdown with McGregor. The “Notorious” one is 0-1 as a pro. The lone boxing match was against Hall of Fame elect, Floyd Mayweather. McGregor was stopped via TKO in the 10th round.