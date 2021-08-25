Jake Paul References Mama Woodley In Jab At Woodley’s Music

For Jake Paul, everyone is fair game when it comes to getting inside the head of an opponent—and that includes Tyron Woodley’s mom.

Paul is oozing confidence ahead of his boxing showdown with Woodley on August 29 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. So filled with self-belief is “The Problem Child” that he’s agreed to permanently ink “I love Tyron Woodley” on his person if he loses to the former UFC champ.

And Paul’s confidence seems to be shared by the bookmakers, who have billed the 24-year-old a -156 favorite to emerge victorious against the +150 underdog Woodley. Paul has previously stated that “I’m too sharp, I’m too fast, I’m too powerful” for the 39-year-old Woodley, who was released by the UFC in April after suffering four consecutive defeats.

Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul, Credit: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The showdown with Woodley will be a marked step up in competition for Paul, who’s yet to face a truly legitimate striker in the ring. And not everyone thinks “The Problem Child” has what it takes to overcome Woodley’s famous one-punch KO power. This week, UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal, a one-time training partner of Paul, said he believes the YouTuber is “gonna get killed by my boy Woodley.”

As they say, a fight is often won before the combatants even enter the ring. And in the lead-up to the Woodley fight, it seems Paul isn’t afraid to stoop to the lowest common denominator to rattle his opponent.

Jake Paul Disses Tyron Woodley’s Music On Twitter

In his latest antics, “The Problem Child” has dragged the much beloved Mama Woodley into pre-fight trash talk.

In a tweet referencing a recent Showtime video in which Woodley’s mom is seen apparently dozing off in her son’s rap studio, Paul has taken the opportunity to use her as a weapon of attack against Tyron’s fledgling music career.

Tyron’s mom even fell asleep while he was making music — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 15, 2021

“Tyron’s mom even fell asleep while he was making music,” tweeted Paul.

What do you think? Is this harmless banter, or is any reference to an opponent’s mother off-limits?