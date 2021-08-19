Jake Paul Looking At Potential One-Year Jail Sentence For Alleged Looting

Jake Paul may have found himself in hot water.

Following the death of George Floyd, many people protested by vandalizing stores and looting. Paul was seen on video attending one of these protests in Arizona. Now, the YouTube sensation and pro boxer is looking at a potential yearlong jail sentence for his alleged involvement in looting a mall back in May.

At first, Paul was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly. Both charges are misdemeanors. Those charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence. Paul isn’t out of the woods, however, as the city of Scottsdale has refiled those charges.

TMZ reveals that Paul’s court date is set for Sept. 6. He could be facing a maximum sentence of one year in prison if he is found guilty.

Back in May, Jake Paul denied his involvement in the looting on Twitter.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona. We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging.

“I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way. We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness; this is not the time to attack each other, it’s time to join together and evolve.”

Paul is gearing up for a pro boxing match against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. It’ll be an eight-round cruiserweight battle. The bout will air live on Showtime PPV and it’ll be held inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Aug. 29 is the date.