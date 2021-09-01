[UPDATE] Jake Paul “Comes Out Of Retirement” In Completed Trolljob

[UPDATE]

A day after updating his status to “retired boxer,” Jake Paul has decided that his latest trolljob has gone on long enough. 24 hours after the supposed status change, the former Disney star announced that he was “coming out of retirement.”

I’m coming out of retirement — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 1, 2021

“Updated status: I’m coming out of retirement.”

So if you were among those who took his initial “retirement” with a grain of salt or outright dismissed it, then kudos for not taking the bait!

Now that we know Paul intends on continuing his lucrative boxing career, we’ll keep you posted on any further (and real) updates on what is next for the polarizing figure.

[ORIGINAL STORY PUBLISHED AUGUST 30, 2021, 7:00 PM]

After defeating Tyron Woodley last night, Jake Paul may have come to the conclusion that he has nothing left to prove in the sport of boxing.

In one of the most-watched sporting events of the year, Jake Paul improved his professional boxing record to 4-0 when he earned a split-decision victory over Tyron Woodley. His performance was met with mixed reviews, but at the end of the day, two of the three judges gave him a grade of “pass” instead of a letter grade. And no matter how you slice it, that translates to another win on The Problem Child’s permanent record.

During the post-fight press conference, however, Paul gave himself a C-. He also stated that he may take a long hiatus from boxing after undergoing nonstop training over the past couple of years. Moments ago, Paul may have just announced that this hiatus will be an indefinite one when he posted an update to his “status.”

Retired boxer — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

“Updated status: Retired boxer,” the tweet reads.

Of course, we caution readers to take this tweet with a grain of salt. Paul could be referring to Tyron Woodley, or he could be doing what he arguably does best: trolling. All things considered, we also can’t discount the face-value possibility that he could indeed be announcing his retirement from boxing. Only time will tell.

And when time does spill the beans, we’ll be right here to give you the full scoop on this developing story right here on MMANews.com.