Jake Paul: My Goal Has Just Been To Earn People’s Respect

Jake Paul has taken over the combat sports world since the brash YouTuber turned to boxing, and he says he’s looking to earn people’s respect.

Paul is coming off a first-round KO over Ben Askren and he will now face Tyron Woodley on Sunday in Cleveland. It’s a big step-up in competition for Paul but he says he is planning to prove he is a good boxer and wants to earn people’s respect. He has looked good in his career as he is 3-0 with a second-round KO over former NBA star, Nate Robinson and a first-round KO over fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

“I understand, there was a lot of critics at first,” Paul said when speaking to MMA Fighting. “People like yourself who were unsure and that’s totally OK. My goal has just been to earn people’s respect and just show people how hard I’m working because I take this more seriously honestly than a lot of pro fighters. I have a chip on my shoulder.

(via Getty)

“I have a lot to prove and I fell in love with this sport and I want to go super, super far in it and the only way to do that is hard work and experience in sparring and in the gym and fighting tougher and tougher opponents each time,” Paul continued. “This is my life now. I don’t even remember what my life was like before boxing. It’s been two years straight of this and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

If Paul gets his hand raised on Sunday he will get a ton of respect as he would’ve beaten a former UFC champ who does have legit power. However, for many, they likely won’t give Paul his credit until he faces a real boxer who weighs around the same he does. Yet, there is no question Paul has some skills and is taking boxing seriously.

