Jake Paul Responds To “Hilarious” PED Accusations

Jake Paul has responded to accusations made from a respected MMA coach who believes that Paul will be on performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) when facing Tyron Woodley on Sunday.

MMA trainer Firas Zahabi, instrumental for the success of fighters such as Georges St-Pierre and Rory Macdonald, recently made headlines when he came out saying that he was of the belief that Paul will be on some sort of PEDs for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.

In a a recent podcast with The Last Stand, Paul responded to these accusations with a slightly confused yet comedic reply, confessing that he wasn’t too sure what PEDs were at first and saw it all as one big excuse.

“Yeah so I woke up a couple of mornings ago and my manager sent me that headline and said, ‘Hey hope you see this,” said Paul. “So I first swiped up on my phone and typed in ‘what are PEDs’. This is honestly hilarious, how many excuses are they gonna make?”

The 24-year-old went on to explain on why the doubters would try to make any sort of excuse because they themselves are worried that Woodley will be knocked out, a prediction in which Paul seems very confident in.

“People were saying ‘Ben Askren is going to beat Jake Paul’, ‘Nate Robinson is the betting favourite he is just a YouTuber’,” said Paul. They just know now that I am coming for their five-time UFC champion, I am gonna knock him out and they are trying to make up any excuse they possibly can.

Paul found it all very baffling with the drug accusations as he expressed that this was a professional boxing bout being sanctioned by the commission, along with all the drug testing to take place.

“Its a real professional fight with commissions and drug testing, so how are these people coming up with that?” said Paul. “I am looking at it as a compliment as I am making light work of these people, and they are running out of excuses.”

Paul and Woodley are set to face off in a professional boxing match in what is expected to be one of the most highly-anticipated sporting events this year. The bout will take place on Aug. 29th this weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

What do you make these wild accusations of PED usage? Is it unfair on Jake Paul?