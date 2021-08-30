Jake Paul Responds To Nate Diaz’s Harsh Critique Of His Boxing Skills

Nate Diaz was unimpressed by the performances turned in by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley in last night’s boxing contest.

24-year-old Jake Paul is now 4-0 as a professional boxer after making the transition from famed YouTuber to polarizing athlete. Given the fact that Paul has only been boxing for about three years, many would be impressed with how he fared against a former UFC world champion in Tyron Woodley, who has been known to show the ability to knock people out throughout his career.

Nate Diaz was not among these people. The Stockton slugger took to Twitter during last night’s main event to let that be known.

These guys both suck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 30, 2021

“These guys both suck,” Diaz concluded.

During the post-fight press conference, Jake Paul was asked to comment on Diaz’s appraisal. After mock-reading the tweet in Diaz’s voice, Paul gave his response (h/t Talksports.com).

“Another loser talking up,” Paul said. “Of course he wants a payday. I’m one of the money fighters now in boxing. The guy’s got a chin, but he doesn’t land punches. That fight’s there, no problem. Thank you for the attention, thank you for watching me. I appreciate it, fanboy.”

There is, in fact, a very large problem regarding a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout in the form of UFC President Dana White.

Diaz is still under contract with the UFC. Therefore, without the blessing of the UFC boss, Diaz will be unable to compete elsewhere, including in a boxing match against Paul. White has made it clear on numerous occasions that he has no interest in doing business with Jake Paul in any capacity, and Paul recently threatening to knock White out in a Las Vegas club surely didn’t help soften White’s stance on that matter.

Who do you think would win in a boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz?