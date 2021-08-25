Jake Paul Says He’s Boxing’s Successor To Ali, Tyson, & Mayweather

Jake Paul has boldly claimed that he is the future of boxing and likened himself to Mohammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Floyd Mayweather.

On August 29, Jake Paul will be hoping to extend his perfect 3-0 record when he comes face to face with the former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their eight-round boxing match.

Woodley is considered by many to be the toughest test the YouTuber has faced in his career thus far, but the 24-year-old believes in his capability to earn a fourth straight knockout victory on his personal route to greatness.

Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Image Credit: Getty Images

Speaking with The Last Stand Podcast, Jake Paul explained his confidence in his ability and later compared himself to three of the greatest boxers of all time.

“I am on a trajectory to become the biggest prizefighter in the world,” Jake claimed. “For the kids, I look like Mike Tyson. Your grandpa had Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, your dad had Floyd Mayweather. This generation has Jake Paul.”

Continuing to show his self-assurance, Paul, although respecting his opponent for his power, expects the meeting with Woodley to be another comfortable fight for himself.

“He’s a good striker. He’s known for knocking people out. But I think when I beat Tyron, people have to put respect on my name,” Paul said. “But that’s not what I’m here for, to be honest. I already know how good I am. I know that this is going to be another easy fight.”

While people are beginning to take notice and respect Jake Paul for his in-ring skill, it is often said that the entertainer must beat actual professional boxers before staking a claim at being the greatest. Win or lose on Sunday, Paul will still need to begin climbing that hill.

What must Jake do to be considered one of the greatest boxers of his generation?