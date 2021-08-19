Jake Paul: Training With Mayweather Is A Disadvantage For Woodley

Jake Paul has shared his belief that Tyron Woodley being trained by Floyd Mayweather will serve as a huge disadvantage heading into their fight.

After knocking out Ben Askren and extending his professional boxing record to 3-0, Jake Paul has been widely considered to be one of the most controversial and talked-about athletes in the world today, and whether they’re invested in support of him, or simply want to see him fail, the 1.5 million PPV buys prove he’s a big draw (as reported by DAZN).

In his next bout, Jake Paul will be taking on former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. While it is generally believed to be Paul’s toughest fight to date, the 24-year-old suspects his opponent is at a disadvantage leading into their fight.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jake Paul explains why he considers his upcoming opponent to be damaging his growth in the sport despite spending time training with Floyd Mayweather—a man viewed by some as the greatest boxer of all time.

“I think it’s a disadvantage for him actually. Him hopping around different coaches, trying to learn different styles. That’s not how you progress in this sport. You progress with one coach, one-pointed attention, doing the same things over and over again, and then adding on top of that each time.”

“The Problem Child” proceeded by attacking Mayweather’s approach to the fight with his elder brother, Logan, and claims the future boxing Hall-of-Famer wants to cut short Jake’s time in the sport.

“And Floyd didn’t even really have a strategy to go in and beat my brother, so how is he going to tell Tyron what to do?” Jake continued, saying. “I think he sees what I’m doing in the sport and he wants to put an end to it. He’s a very greedy guy, he doesn’t want anyone to be more popular or more acclaimed than him, and so I think he wants to see me lose, he wants to see this whole train get stopped.”

The YouTube sensation then signed off with a bold prediction for his matchup with Tyron Woodley.

“Tyron, don’t let your kids watch this man. You’re going to be unconscious on the canvas bleeding out, so, I said the same thing to Nate Robinson and I’m going to say the same thing to you.”

Credit: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jake Paul vows to beat Tyron Woodley when the two square off later this month, and if the fight unfolds how he wants it to, it’s greatly expected that he will have a whole bunch of names wanting to be next in line to face him.

If he gets past Tyron Woodley, who do you think is next up to fight Jake Paul?