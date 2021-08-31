Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley Make $2 Million Each As Full Salaries Revealed

The salaries for the full Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card have been released with the headliners each making $2 million.

On Sunday night in Cleveland on Showtime pay-per-view, Paul was set for his fourth professional boxing match as he took on former UFC champion, Tyron Woodley. It was a highly-anticipated fight but in the end, it was Paul who won by split decision.

The card also saw the likes of Amanda Serrano defeat Yamileth Mercado, Daniel Dubois, and Tommy Fury making their U.S. debut, and Montana Love beating Ivan Baranchyk by TKO.

In the lead-up to the event, Paul said everyone on the card would be making the most money they have in their career. He also claimed he would be taking money out of his own pocket to give everyone more money as he has been vocal about fighter pay. It’s uncertain how much money he gave each fighter if he did at all.

However, MMAJunkie has obtained the full salaries for the event from the Ohio State Athletic Commission. The salaries listed only reflect what’s stated on official contracts. That means it does not include other elements such as pay-per-view buys, percentage of ticket and merchandise sales, or discretionary bonuses the promotor may have paid as it is their fight purse only. It’s likely both Paul and Woodley will make more money for a cut of the PPV.

Paul-Woodley Fight Purses

Jake Paul $2 million

Tyron Woodley $2 million

Amanda Serrano $75,000

Yamileth Mercado $45,000

Daniel Dubois $100,000

Joe Cusumano $111,000

Montana Love $60,000

Ivan Baranchyk $60,000

Tommy Fury $15,000

Anthony Taylor $40,000

Charles Conwell $80,000

Juan Carlos Rubio $20,000

None of the fighters, including Paul, received win bonuses as they all just received a flat fee. It’s uncertain which fighters will also get a cut of the PPV, as some of them will get more money from that. Yet, for the main event fighters, $2 million is a great base as Woodley has been making $500K flat in the UFC and had said he would be making more money in his career. Paul also got a bump as he only made $690,000 base pay for his bout against Askren.

Are you surprised by any of the salaries from the Paul-Woodley card?