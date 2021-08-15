Jake Paul Unveils His Official Hit List Including…Logan Paul?

The self-styled “Problem Child” Jake Paul has unveiled a hit list of potential future boxing opponents that possibly includes his brother Logan.

Paul will attempt to cross out the next name on his hit list, Tyron Woodley, when the duo meets in Jake’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on August 29. The YouTuber has already crossed off three names, including friend of Woodley and former UFC star Ben Askren, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and British YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Having finished all his previous opponents within two rounds, Paul is currently a -155 favorite to emerge victorious against the +130 underdog Woodley. One man who agrees with these odds is Woodley’s former UFC dance partner, Gilbert Burns, who recently stated that he’s “not that confident that Tyron Woodley’s going to pull that one off.”

And Paul may have more than just the confidence of the bookmakers assisting him against Woodley. Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi recently speculated that “I definitely think Jake Paul is going to be on PEDs.”

(via Showtime Sports Broadcast)

Jake Paul Reveals His Hit List Featuring His Brother, Logan

Since making his boxing debut in January last year, Paul has featured as a shamelessly self-promoting social media gadfly to the fight world, sucking up media attention by relentlessly calling out, and insulting, a who’s who of boxing and MMA.

For “The Problem Child,” nothing is sacred in the pursuit of generating publicity. He’s slung verbal insults at Conor McGregor’s wife. Snatched the hat of pound-for-pound boxing GOAT, Floyd Mayweather. And he’s worked conscientiously to act as thorn in the side of Dana White, regularly slinging mud at the UFC President and stirring the pot of the ongoing fighter pay debate.

Now in his latest PR stunt, Paul seems to be entertaining the idea of possibly pursuing a Cain and Abel-esque brotherly beef.

In a video tweeted by Showtime Boxing, the 3-0 boxer/Youtuber has unveiled his hit list. Standing pool-side armed with a sharpie, the head-tattooed Paul proceeds to run through the list of boxing, MMA, and YouTube stars, at the bottom of which sits his brother, Logan.

“Jake Paul’s hit list: Gib, done. Nate Robinson, done. Ben Askren, done. Tyron Woodley, August 29th. Canelo, scared. Nate or Nick Diaz, whichever one wants it. Kamaru Disney Channel Usman. Timmy Fury. Conor McGregor. KSI. Gervonta Davis, Floyd’s son. And maybe Logan paul, question mark. I’ll see y’all August 29th, because next up is Tyron Woodley,” said Paul, before throwing his sharpie down.

Who knows, for a man who could be described fairly as half publicity stunt, half legitimate boxer, anything is possible.

What do you think? Who on Jake Paul’s hit list will he fight next?