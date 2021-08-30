Paul Def. Woodley Via Decision, Rematch Agreed If Woodley Gets Tattoo

The time has arrived for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, and we’ve got you covered with all the sights & results of this unique combat sports event!
The card kicked off at 8 PM ET and is taking place from inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The pay-per-view is available for purchase on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv PPV for $59.99.
You can check out our live updates and results below in the order the fights occurred!
Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor
Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk
Daniel Dubois def. Joe Cusumano
Final Words From Tonight’s Main Event Combatants
Amanda Serrano def. Yamileth Mercado
Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley
After the match, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley agreed to have an immediate rematch if Woodley follows through on their tattoo bet. Check out the video below:
Quick Results
- Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 78-74)
- Amanda Serrano def. Yamileth Mercado via unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 99-91)
- Daniel Dubois def. Joe Cusumano via KO, R1
- Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk via TKO (corner stoppage), R7
- Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision (40x36x3)
- Charles Conwell def. Juan Carlos Rubio via TKO, R3