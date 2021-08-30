HomeBoxing

Paul Def. Woodley Via Decision, Rematch Agreed If Woodley Gets Tattoo

By Clyde Aidoo
Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley

The time has arrived for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, and we’ve got you covered with all the sights & results of this unique combat sports event!

The card kicked off at 8 PM ET and is taking place from inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The pay-per-view is available for purchase on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv PPV for $59.99.

You can check out our live updates and results below in the order the fights occurred!

Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor

Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk

https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing/status/1432157612511055883

Daniel Dubois def. Joe Cusumano

Final Words From Tonight’s Main Event Combatants

Amanda Serrano def. Yamileth Mercado

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley

After the match, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley agreed to have an immediate rematch if Woodley follows through on their tattoo bet. Check out the video below:

