Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Live Results & Updates

The time has arrived for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, and we’ve got you covered with all the sights & results of this unique combat sports event!
The card kicked off at 8 PM ET and is taking place from inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The pay-per-view is available for purchase on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv PPV for $59.99.
You can check out our live updates and results below!
Quick Results
- Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley
- Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado – for unified women’s featherweight titles
- Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano
- Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk via TKO (corner stoppage), R7
- Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision (40x36x3)
- Charles Conwell def. Juan Carlos Rubio, R3, TKO