HomeBoxing

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Live Results & Updates

By Clyde Aidoo
Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley

The time has arrived for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, and we’ve got you covered with all the sights & results of this unique combat sports event!

The card kicked off at 8 PM ET and is taking place from inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The pay-per-view is available for purchase on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv PPV for $59.99.

You can check out our live updates and results below!

Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor

Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk

https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing/status/1432157612511055883

Quick Results

  • Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley
  • Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado – for unified women’s featherweight titles
  • Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano
  • Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk via TKO (corner stoppage), R7
  • Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision (40x36x3)
  • Charles Conwell def. Juan Carlos Rubio, R3, TKO

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Advertisement
Latest MMA News
Advertisement

Trending Articles

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMANEWS LLC