Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Pre-Fight Press Conference & Faceoff

Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley have just wrapped up the press conference for their upcoming boxing showdown this Sunday, and we’ve got the video for you right here.

This Sunday, August 29, 2019, from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley will do battle in an eight-round boxing matchup. There are still about three days that will no doubt be full of more trash-talking from both men, but they just had the opportunity to do so in the same room during the pre-fight press conference. You can view the full video below.

And here is a look at the faceoff between the two at the close of the press conference.

The pay-per-view is available for purchase on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv PPV and will be broadcast at 8 PM ET, 5 PM PT. You can check out the full, official card below.

(Cruiserweight Bout)Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

(Featherweight Bout) Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado

(Welterweight) Ivan Barancyhk vs. Montana Love

(Heavyweight) Daniel Dubois vs. Juiseppe Cusumano

(Catchweight) Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Keep it locked on MMANews.com in these final days leading up to this big event for all the additional updates and stories.