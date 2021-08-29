Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Takes Place Live Tonight On Pay-Per-View

Welp, the night is upon us! Jake Paul will look to go 4-0 in his professional boxing career at the expense of a second MMA fighter when he takes on Tyron Woodley live tonight on pay-per-view.

Naturally, we’ll be bringing you the results, updates, and available highlights to you right here on MMANews.com. In the meantime, we’ve got you covered on everything you need to know about the buildup to this unique combat sports event.

Below, you’ll find all the relevant links to get you stoked for tonight’s big showcase.

Below, you can find the kick-off press conference for the Paul/Woodley event.

Here is the pre-fight press conference from earlier this week:

Here is the wildly entertaining face-to-face interview between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley published Friday evening.

Check out our coverage of the final faceoff between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul as well as the weigh-in results here. Below, you can find the full video of the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Fighter Archives

Finally, there’s been lots of talk in the weeks leading up to this big event. You can get all caught up by browsing our Jake Paul archives here and our Tyron Woodley archives here.

Tonight’s pay-per-view is available for purchase on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv PPV for $59.99 and will be broadcast at 8 PM ET, 5 PM PT. You can check out the official card below.

Full Card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano

Montana Love vs. Ivan Baranchyk

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Stay tuned for the results & available highlights which we will bring to you tonight right here on MMANews.com!