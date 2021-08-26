Jake Paul’s Team Gets Into Heated Argument With Woodley’s Family

Things got personal between Jake Paul‘s team and the family of Tyron Woodley during the final pre-fight press conference.

Paul and Woodley are set to collide this Sunday night (Aug. 29). The action will take place inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It’ll be an eight-round pro boxing match in the cruiserweight division. This will be Paul’s fourth pro boxing match and Woodley’s first.

The final pre-fight press conference has wrapped up and it ended in ugly fashion. Members of Jake Paul’s team and Tyron Woodley’s team and family had to be separated due to a heated argument. Here are video clips of the incident courtesy of Ariel Helwani.

Here’s the fracas between Team Paul and Team Woodley. This could have gone much worse. Thankfully not but it was pretty damn tense for a minute there pic.twitter.com/EnKXkI8abg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

Woodley was as fired up as I’ve ever seen him pic.twitter.com/BaV573ZFu0 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

The beef between Paul and Woodley stems from an April event when the popular YouTuber took on Ben Askren. Woodley is Askren’s longtime training partner and friend. As Woodley entered Paul’s locker room to check his hand wraps, the two exchanged words. Paul ended up dropping Askren and stopping him via first-round TKO.

Woodley was last seen in action under the UFC banner back in March. He was stopped by Vicente Luque via first-round submission. This marked the end of Woodley’s UFC contract, which explains why he was able to sign on to fight Paul.

