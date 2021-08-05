Jiri Prochazka Serves As Backup For UFC 267 Main Event

Jiri Prochazka will be fighting in the main event of UFC 267 if initial plans go awry.

MMAFighting.com has reported that Prochazka has been put in place as a backup for the UFC Light Heavyweight Title fight set for Oct. 30. Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira is on tap for the main event. The action will be held in Abu Dhabi.

Prochazka will travel to the event and try to cut down to 205 pounds in case he is needed. As it stands now, Prochazka is the number two-ranked UFC light heavyweight. If the main event takes place as expected, it’ll be interesting to see if Prochazka gets the winner.

Prochazka has been on a tear. He is riding a 12-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost a bout since December 2015. His first two UFC bouts have ended in knockout victories. He stopped Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir in those two UFC outings.

Jiri Prochazka is no stranger to gold. He became the inaugural Rizin Light Heavyweight Champion back in April 2019. He avenged a loss against Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal in their rematch, stopping him via second-round TKO. Prochazka’s pro MMA record is 28-3-1. In 25 of those victories, Prochazka finished the fight.