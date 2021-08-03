Joanna Calderwood vs. Alexa Grasso Set For Fight Night Card On Nov. 20

A pivotal fight between top-10 flyweights has been added to a Fight Night card on November 20.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Joanne Calderwood will face Alexa Grasso on November 20. The event location has not been announced, but it’s likely it will take place at the UFC Apex. Calderwood also signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, Okamoto reported.

Joanne Calderwood (15-6) is currently ranked sixth at flyweight but has had mixed results as of late. She is just 2-3 in her last five. Last time out, she suffered a split decision loss to Lauren Murphy at UFC 263. Prior to that, she beat Jessica Eye by decision to get back into the win column after being submitted by Jennifer Maia. Calderwood passed up on a title shot to face Maia after Valentina Shevchenko was forced out with an injury and she hasn’t earned a title shot since then. In her career, she holds notable wins over Andrea Lee, Ariane Lipski, and Cortney Casey.

Alexa Grasso (13-3) is ranked 10th at flyweight, she’s also 2-0 in the division since moving up in weight last year. The Mexican is coming off a decision win over Maycee Barber at UFC 258. Prior to that, she beat Ji Yeon Kim by decision in her flyweight debut. She had struggled to make strawweight as she missed weight badly at UFC 246 against Claudia Gadelha which triggered the move to 125lbs. Grasso holds notable wins over Randa Markos, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Jodie Esquibel among others. But, Calderwood would likely be the biggest win of her career.

Joanne Calderwood vs. Alexa Grasso is a big fight for the division. Flyweight is always in need of a new title contender, and the winner of the fight will likely enter a #1-contender bout.

Currently, Calderwood vs. Grasso is the only fight reported for the November 20 Fight Night card.

Who do you think will win, Joanne Calderwood or Alexa Grasso?