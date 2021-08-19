Jorge Masvidal Hires Viral Bruce Buffer Impersonator for GFC

Jorge Masvidal has signed a Bruce Buffer impersonator to his promotion.

Masvidal is the founder of Gamebred FC, and he’s gearing up for the promotion’s second event. Masvidal has announced the main event for the Sept. 11 show. It’ll be Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva vs. Alex Nicholson.

Not only do we have the main event for GFC 2, but we also have a new ring announcer. Masvidal has hired a man who impressed him during an autograph signing. The man introduced himself to Masvidal and made a special ring introduction for him. He was so good that Masvidal has brought him on board.

Masvidal made the reveal during an appearance on MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour. Masvidal told Ariel Helwani that what impressed him the most about the impersonator is that despite announcing in front of over 100 people on the line, he never got nervous. It was the impersonator’s composure that convinced Masvidal that he’d be a natural in front of a live audience.

GFC had its debut event back in June. The event was headlined by a clash between Jason Knight and Charles Bennett. Knight ended up winning the fight via first-round submission. The card also featured former UFC fighter Brok Weaver, who stopped Cliff Wright in the second round via TKO.