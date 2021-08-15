Jorge Masvidal Predicts Tyron Woodley Will ‘Kill’ Jake Paul

Jorge Masvidal believes that Tyron Woodley is going to run through Jake Paul.

Paul and Woodley are scheduled to go one-on-one on Aug. 29. It’ll be a boxing match that’ll air live on Showtime PPV. Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, though he hasn’t had a pro boxing match. Paul is 3-0 as a pro boxer and is fresh off a first-round TKO victory over Woodley’s friend and training partner, Ben Askren.

Masvidal appeared on the Punchin’ In Podcast and kept his prediction for Paul vs. Woodley brief (via Sportskeeda.com).

“He’s gonna get killed by my boy (Tyron) Woodley.”

Masvidal’s comment is interesting as he had been working with Paul to prepare for his April bout with Askren.

He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets… April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 pic.twitter.com/IQWeyqh5oj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2021

Woodley has said that he feels Paul is too aggressive for his own good and believes that will end up playing into his hands (h/t MMAFighting).

“When people press me, they get knocked the f*ck out, every single time,” Woodley said. “Who’s pressed me and not got knocked out? When I sat back and I let people in on the fight and I let people be like, ‘Ah, I’m waiting on Tyron to do what he normally does’ and when I didn’t do it, it gave them the confidence and courage to walk down. Then they’ve got a chance.”

Paul spoke to Brendan Schaub of Food Truck Diaries and expressed his belief that Woodley will shell up as soon as he feels his punching power.

“I think as soon as I touch him, his body is going to go back to that losing mentality, the fight or flight and he’s not gonna wanna sit there and fight. I don’t know, I just see that that’s why I’ve been saying two rounds. I’m too sharp, I’m too fast, I’m too powerful and he has 85 days to do this, learn how to box, and unlearn all those bad habits.”

