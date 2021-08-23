José Aldo Explains Why He’ll Never Fight McGregor Again

Despite their history, José Aldo has explained why his rivalry with Conor McGregor is in the past and even claimed a fight between the two will never happen.

On December 12, 2015, Conor McGregor shocked the world after dethroning long-reigning featherweight champion, José Aldo, with a knockout within the first 13-seconds of their title fight.

Since then, the two have taken very different career paths. While some have pushed for a McGregor Aldo rematch, any potential future meeting between the pair has been shot down by the Brazilian.

During a recent interview with MMAFighting, Jose Aldo explained why a second matchup between himself and McGregor will never happen.

“No, man, there’s no way,” Aldo said of a rematch at lightweight. “I’m going after a fight for the belt, I want to build this career at bantamweight and make history this way. I’m happy that Sonnen and others are talking about this rematch, but I don’t see myself [fighting him]. I see my next fight being at bantamweight, and that way we’ll be close to fighting for the belt.”

This news may not come as much of a surprise to many, as both Aldo and McGregor have been exchanging niceties in recent times.

Earlier this month, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a harsh take about his view on the remaining of Jose Aldo’s career, which caught the attention of Conor McGregor who quickly rushed to defend the former UFC featherweight champion.

“Aldo is 100 times the fighter you are, and ever will be,” said McGregor in support of the 34-year-old.

It seems the once rivals have settled their differences and continue to acknowledge one another for their achievements in the sport.

Would you like to see a reformed José Aldo try to avenge his loss to Conor McGregor?