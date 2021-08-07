ARCHIVES: Jose Aldo: “I Will Always Complain [About Fighter Pay]”

The issue of fighter pay is hardly new. Check out this 2015 article of UFC 265 co-main eventer Jose Aldo tackling the subject.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 25, 2015, 1:51 PM]

During the UFC 189 media scrum in Los Angeles, California, UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo once again spoke about the issue of low fighter pay in the sport of MMA.

“I will always complain [about fighter pay],” said Aldo through an interpreter on Tuesday. “This is the right that I have. I always want more. I will always want to earn more. This is the right that I have, so I’m going to continue doing this.”

While Aldo doesn’t appear to be a big fan of Conor McGregor, the man he will defend his title against at UFC 189 in July, he does “admire” the fact that McGregor is bringing so much attention to the UFC’s 145-pound division, something that will likely result in Aldo earning more money.

“It’s great to have a joker like him that calls the attention of all the public to the division,” Aldo said. “So yeah, this is one of the things that I admire on him.”

Headlined by the Aldo vs. McGregor bout, with Robbie Lawler defending his UFC Welterweight Championship against Rory MacDonald in the co-main event, UFC 189 takes place on Saturday, July 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.