Josh Barnett Reacts To Not Getting Fedor Fight At Bellator Moscow

Josh Barnett has expressed disappointment in missing out on fighting Fedor Emelianenko in Russia.

Many names were being speculated for Emelianenko’s October bout in Moscow. Fighters such as Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, Barnett, and even PFL’s Fabricio Werdum were talked about. Ultimately, Bellator gave the fight to Timothy Johnson.

Barnett took to his Twitter account and admitted he’s a bit down about the news.

My social media has been inundated seeing so many people confused & disappointed about me not getting the Fedor fight.



“My social media has been inundated seeing so many people confused & disappointed about me not getting the Fedor fight. Understand that there’s lots of people that are involved in making such a call so it’s hard to know who made it and for what reason, but I was game & wanted it.

“I’m disappointed too but things keep moving and I hope for a great and entertaining fight for all.”

Barnett was supposed to meet Emelianenko back in 2009 under the Affliction banner. The fight ended up being canceled after Barnett tested positive for a banned substance. Affliction closed its doors shortly after.

Barnett and Emelianenko later competed under the Strikeforce banner and now the Bellator promotion but they have still yet to fight one another. With Emelianenko’s retirement tour having just two fights left, Barnett’s chances of getting the bout are becoming slim.

Emelianenko vs. Johnson will take place inside the VTB Arena on Oct. 23.