Judge Dismisses Latest Triller Lawsuit Against Alleged Pirate

Triller has seen its latest attempt to punish piracy blow up in smoke.

The organization had warned that it would take action against those who pirate the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pro boxing match. Triller even gave people a chance to come clean and purchase the PPV at full price before taking legal action.

Recently, Triller targeted YouTuber Brandon Williams. The company alleged that Williams illegally streamed the event while linking back to his Cash App. The lawsuit also claims Williams ran numerous torrent and streaming websites.

A report by Torrent Freak reveals that Triller’s lawsuit has been dismissed as it could not be proven that Williams was operating these sites.

Here’s a quote from United States District Judge Fernando M. Olguin.

“Plaintiff’s failure to file the motion for default judgment hinders the court’s ability to move this case toward disposition and indicates that plaintiff does not intend to litigate this action,” wrote Judge Olguin. “Thus, having considered the Pagtalunan factors, the court is persuaded that the instant action should be dismissed for failure to comply with a court order and failure to prosecute.”

Triller will able to further pursue legal action against Williams but the logistics may not be worthwhile for the company. Triller’s next big show will take place on September 11. In the main event, Oscar De La Hoya will come out of retirement to box former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort.

