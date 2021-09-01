Junior dos Santos Explains Potential Holdup In Trying Boxing

Junior dos Santos would like to try his hand at boxing but there’s one problem.

It’s no secret that dos Santos appreciates the sweet science. After all, “Cigano,” a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, has been known for his hands in the standup game. Many have wondered how “Cigano” would fare inside the boxing ring and it’s a question he’s even asked himself.

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, dos Santos said he has expressed interest in a boxing match but there is an issue.

“We were talking with bare-knuckle (BKFC), Bellator, PFL, some boxing conversations as well. I would love to do a boxing fight, but it’s hard to find heavyweights with enough courage to take a fight. These guys are just talking, but let’s see what’s gonna happen.

“I’m not in a rush. I’m enjoying my time and as soon as we have a good deal, we’re gonna move on. My next step is, and I feel like it’s an important step, I just don’t want to go ahead and do it. I want to do it right.”

Recently, “Cigano” saw his UFC run come to an end. He was released after suffering a second-round TKO loss to Ciryl Gane back in Dec. 2020. It was the fourth straight loss for dos Santos.

While dos Santos has lost his last four fights via TKO, some believe he still has value to other promotions. After all, the four losses came against top-ranked UFC heavyweights, two of which hold world titles.

How do you think JDS would fare in boxing?