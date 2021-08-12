Justin Gaethje Has His Sights Set On Poirier Rematch After Chandler Fight

Justin Gaethje wants to run it back with Dustin Poirier if he gets past Michael Chandler later this year.

After verbally agreeing to fight on November 6, the returning Justin Gaethje is set to collide with #4-ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler, in a title eliminator that is believed to be a potential fight of the year candidate.

Both fighters have been going back-and-forth for some time now, and Chandler has even insisted that his opponent has declined a fight offer from him on more than one occasion—a claim which Gaethje denies.

Despite their bad blood, it seems Justin Gaethje is looking past “Iron” Michael Chandler and instead has his heart set on a rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, Gaethje made some bold statements regarding his own upcoming fight, the potential meeting between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, and shared his prediction for what he believes the lightweight title picture will look like heading into the new year.

@DustinPoirier will KO @CharlesDoBronxs in December. After I break @MikeChandlerMMA on Nov 6th at any venue on the planet, I will get my rematch and you will see a replay of the best fight that happened on earth in 2018. That’s a year to look forward to 👊 https://t.co/9kofSAzm9J — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 11, 2021

If his thoughts do become reality, “The Highlight” will finally get the chance to avenge his 2018 loss to Dustin Poirier—a matchup that earned fight of the year honors—and become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion in the process.

Labeling himself as “unbreakable,” Michael Chandler quickly replied to Gaethje, shooting down his opponent’s predicted outcome with a short, simple message.

Justin Gaethje has been out of competition ever since his title-fight loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov back at UFC 254 almost a year ago, whereas Michael Chandler has fought twice in the past 8 months.

The two finally get to settle their differences with one another when they face off at UFC 268 later on in the year, an event believed to be headlined by the welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at Madison Square Garden.

Will Justin Gaethje get his Dustin Poirier rematch for the lightweight strap next year?