Kamaru Usman Responds To Vicente Luque’s UFC 265 Call-Out

Kamaru Usman was impressed with what he saw from former teammate Vicente Luque at UFC 265.

At UFC 265, Vicente Luque earned a submission victory over Michael Chiesa on the main card. After his hand was raised, he let it be known what, and whom, he wanted next in his Octagon interview.

“Man, there couldn’t be a better way to finish the fight. And I want to say something to Kamaru Usman, my man, my friend,” Luque began. “He asked some welterweight to show him something. I think I’ve been showing. I’m finishing most of my fights. I’m not the kind of guy to make boring fights. I come in here, I put my heart out, and I look to win. And if I lose, man, people know that they’re gonna be in trouble even so.

“So I think, Kamaru, after you get past Colby—I believe you’re gonna get past him—I think it’s our time. I’m the only guy up there that you haven’t fought yet. Let’s go.”

Immediately after Luque’s victory and interview, the champ responded to the callout via Twitter.

You looked great my man we might be dancing soon 👏🏿👊🏿 #ufc265 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 8, 2021

“You looked great my man we might be dancing soon,” Usman posted.

If this fight takes place, it would be the second ex-teammate that Usman would have faced, the first being a successful title defense over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 in February in which Usman was able to deliver one of his best career performances ever with a third-round TKO victory.

But before a fight with Usman and Luque can materialize, as Luque alluded to, the champion must first defeat Colby Covington in a rematch that is currently targeted for UFC 268 in November.

Furthermore, with Luque entering UFC 265 bout with a #6 ranking, the Brazilian might also be at least one fight away from this potential fight taking place. From the sounds of things, though, the welterweight champion is not opposed to the idea of facing another ex-teammate sooner rather than later.