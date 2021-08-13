Kayla Harrison Is Looking To Become The Biggest Free Agent in MMA

Kayla Harrison has big goals, which include becoming the biggest free agent in MMA history.

Kayla Harrison is on her way to becoming one of the biggest MMA stars of all time. Since she made the transition from Judo to MMA, she has had all eyes on her. Signing with PFL, Harrison began to hone her skills and has shown that she is a force to reckon with. She is undefeated now in her 10 pro MMA bouts and shows no signs of slowing down.

Harrison is going for her first PFL title this year and with it could come one million dollars. So far this season, she has seemed unstoppable. Harrison has finished the two opponents she has faced leading up to this point in the season, and with a possible title win, she is expecting to face free agency. Harrison spoke to MMA Junkie about what she expects from the rest of her 2021 season.

“I have two fights in front of me; I have to go out there and kill for the love of killing,” Harrison said. “Those are my focus, and I know that if I do everything right and go out there and keep my head down and work hard that most likely I’ll be one of the biggest free agents, hopefully in the history of the sport, unless PFL comes to the table and offers me life-changing money. We’ll see what happens, but right now my focus is just to win these two fights.”

Currently, Harrison is fighting at lightweight which doesn’t hold too many options in other organizations. The UFC right now only has featherweight and lower, but Harrison did recently make the featherweight limit with a one-off fight in Invicta FC last year. Being able to prove that she can cut the weight and fight at the lower weight class will do wonders for her availability and marketability.

Most fighters look at the UFC as the “mecca” of fighting, but for Harrison, better and more intriguing competition could be in Bellator. Cris Cyborg and company over in the Bellator featherweight division may be enough to persuade Harrison to take a shot with the promotion. All that being said, the chance at winning a million dollars in PFL could trump all other offers.

Where do you want to see Kayla Harrison end up fighting in 2022?