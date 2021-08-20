Kayla Harrison Scoffs At Cris Cyborg’s Tease To Move Up For Fight

Kayla Harrison got a good laugh out of Cris Cyborg’s tweet immediately following last night’s PFL event.

At yesterday’s 2021 PFL Playoffs 2, Kayla Harrison turned in another sweatless victory when she defeated Genah Fabian in the main event via first-round TKO. With this win, Harrison improves her professional MMA record to 11-0 and will now be competing in the PFL women’s lightweight finals in a bid to repeat as champion and take home another $1 million prize.

There were two noteworthy observers for Harrison’s 11th pro MMA win, the first being UFC double-champion Amanda Nunes, who was in attendance at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida taking in the event’s festivities; and the other being Cris Cyborg, Bellator’s reigning featherweight champion.

With Kayla Harrison set to be a free agent after this year’s PFL season, it is possible that Harrison could be sharing the same promotion and, ultimately, the same cage with either of those two greats. Based on Cris Cyborg’s tweet after Harrison’s latest win, she would welcome a fight against Harrison with open arms.

“I can make 155lbs…” Cyborg’s tweet reads.

Notably, Kayla Harrison has proven that she can make 145 lbs., which is the weight that Cyborg competes at with Bellator. That being said, it’s possible that Cyborg is welcoming an interpromotional superfight as opposed to welcoming Harrison directly to Bellator. Bellator has demonstrated an openness to hold such bouts in the past, so the idea is not necessarily far-fetched.

Still, based on Harrison’s chuckle and dismissive response to Cyborg’s tweet, she doesn’t seem to be taking it seriously nonetheless.

“We know she can make 155 pounds. Congratulations. Do you want a participation trophy? You can make it, but you can’t beat me,” an amused Harrison responded.

Cyborg would then send Harrison a non-subtle reminder that she is not being addressed by one of her ragdolls in the PFL locker room but someone who has already “participated” and succeeded at the highest level.

“16 years I’ve been collecting trophies,” Cyborg tweeted with images that provide a snapshot of her decorated career.

Both women are currently cruising to win after win under their current promotions. Perhaps 2022 will be the year for Harrison to venture out into a wider MMA territory, where legends and former champions like Cris Cyborg await.

Who do you think would win between Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison today?