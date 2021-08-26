Kayla Harrison To Cris Cyborg: “You Can Ride My Coattails”

Kayla Harrison has responded to Cris Cyborg saying she can move up to lightweight.

Harrison won the 2019 PFL Women’s Lightweight Championship and is a heavy favorite to win the gold again this year. Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg is well aware of Harrison’s run. She made a Twitter post hinting at a potential showdown with Harrison.

Harrison spoke to MMAJunkie.com and responded to Cyborg’s post.

“I think it’s a compliment. I don’t really care if people think, ‘How dare I believe I can beat her?’ Do you guys really think I’m in here to come up short? Do you think I’m here to be second best? Of course I think I can beat her. Of course I want to beat her. Of course I’m going to tell myself over and over again that I can beat her because I believe that, and that’s what I want eventually. That’s what I’m headed toward.

“So I think it’s great that she’s talking about me. I think it’s great she’s watching me. I think she knows, too. I think she also likes to have her name in the headlines and likes to stay in the mix and stay relevant, and that’s fine. You can ride my coattails – I don’t care.”

Harrison has said she wants to fight top competition. UFC President Dana White said he’s willing to speak to the PFL fighter when she’s ready. Bellator President Scott Coker has said he’s open to the idea of booking Cyborg vs. Harrison.

Do you think we’ll eventually get to see Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison?