Kayla Harrison’s Return Date Set As 2021 PFL Playoffs 2 Lineup Revealed

Kayla Harrison will continue her quest to repeat as the PFL lightweight season champion on August 19 when she faces Genah Fabian.

Despite being the reigning champion and not facing any true adversity in her MMA career yet, Harrison is listed as the #2 seed in this tournament due to Larissa Pacheco having the same amount of first-round finishes (two) but with a shorter cage time this season.

Other semifinal bouts on the main card for this lineup is a heavyweight bout between Bruno Cappelozza and Jamelle Jones, #1-seeded Larissa Pacheco facing Taylor Guarado at women’s lightweight, and another heavyweight semifinal between Denis Goltsov and Ante Delija.

The card for the first 2021 PFL Playoff card has also been released recently, and that card will be headlined by Rory MacDonald facing Ray Cooper III. That card will feature welterweights and men’s lightweights.

Both cards will take place from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The first playoff card will take place on August 13, and the second card will be six days later on August 19. You can find the lineups for both cards below.

2021 PFL Playoffs 1

Image Credit: PFL

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, August 13, 9PM ET)

(Welterweight Semifinal) Ray Cooper III vs. Rory MacDonald

(Welterweight Semifinal) Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

(Lightweight Semifinal) Clay Collard vs. Raush Manfio

(Lightweight Semifinal) Alex Martinez vs. Loik Radzhabov

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, August 13, 5:30 PM ET)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Natan Schulte

Sadibou Sy vs. Gleison Tibau

Nikolay Aleksakhin vs. Brett Cooper

Darrell Horcher vs. opponent TBA

Micah Terrill vs. Magomed Umalatov

Kyron Bowen vs. Michael Lombardo

2021 PFL Playoffs 2

Image Credit: MMA Fighting

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, August 19, 9 PM ET)

(Women’s Lightweight Semifinal) Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian

(Heavyweight Semifinal) Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones

(Women’s Lightweight Semifinal) Larissa Pacheco vs. Taylor Guardado

(Heavyweight Semifinal) Denis Goltsov vs. Ante Delija

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, August 19, 6 PM ET)

Stuart Austin vs. Renan Ferreira

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Kaitlin Young

Muhammed DeReese vs. Carl Seumanutafa

Zamzagul Fayzallanova vs. Mariana Morais

Amanda Leve vs. Cynthia Vescan